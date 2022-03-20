Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 39 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,324,321,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,314,856,000 after buying an additional 76,473 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $891,436,000 after buying an additional 12,152 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,806,000 after buying an additional 35,360 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 185,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,758,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,965.48.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,587.73 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,277.41 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,483.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,678.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.27, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.