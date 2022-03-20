WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.97

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.97 and traded as low as $35.72. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $36.32, with a volume of 1,298,713 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.97.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

