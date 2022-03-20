WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Trading Up 0.3%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLNGet Rating) was up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.07 and last traded at $64.98. Approximately 190,631 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 239,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.78.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.55.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,754,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,947 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,658,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,524,000 after acquiring an additional 802,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,808,000 after acquiring an additional 68,363 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,386,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,556,000 after acquiring an additional 693,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 861,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,872,000 after acquiring an additional 414,297 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DLN)

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

