WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Trading Up 0.3%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Rating) was up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.07 and last traded at $64.98. Approximately 190,631 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 239,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.78.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.55.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,754,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,947 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,658,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,524,000 after acquiring an additional 802,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,808,000 after acquiring an additional 68,363 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,386,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,556,000 after acquiring an additional 693,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 861,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,872,000 after acquiring an additional 414,297 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.