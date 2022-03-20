Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) PT Set at C$3.00 by Raymond James

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$3.00 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cormark downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.32.

Shares of XBC stock opened at C$1.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$272.54 million and a P/E ratio of -4.63. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of C$1.37 and a 12 month high of C$5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

