Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, "Xometry Inc. is an AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing. Xometry Inc. is based in ROCKVILLE, Md."

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xometry currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.09.

XMTR stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. Xometry has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $97.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.18.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Equities analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $1,220,449.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 13,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $585,755.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,772,163.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC bought a new stake in Xometry in the 4th quarter worth about $281,740,000. Foundry Group LLC purchased a new position in Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,923,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,657,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,742,000 after buying an additional 753,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Xometry by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,378,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,648,000 after acquiring an additional 675,250 shares during the period. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies worldwide. It provides CNC machining, sheet metal, 3D printing, injection molding, urethane casting, materials, and other products. The company operates the Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Viking, SOWA, Kyocera, Allied Machine & Engineering, Mitsubishi, and Sandvik brands.

