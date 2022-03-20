Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.00.

YNDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. HSBC raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of Yandex stock remained flat at $$18.94 during trading hours on Tuesday. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Yandex by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,086,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,221,000 after buying an additional 3,970,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth about $180,043,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth about $156,665,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Yandex by 100.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,490,000 after buying an additional 2,232,277 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 1,793.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,260,000 after purchasing an additional 473,764 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

