Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.00.
YNDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. HSBC raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.
Shares of Yandex stock remained flat at $$18.94 during trading hours on Tuesday. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
About Yandex (Get Rating)
Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yandex (YNDX)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.