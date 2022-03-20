Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) to post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). Codexis reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Codexis.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. Codexis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of Codexis stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.95. 777,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,741. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.12. Codexis has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $42.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.62 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $144,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Codexis by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,182,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,593,000 after acquiring an additional 563,579 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Codexis by 1.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,371,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,154,000 after buying an additional 27,319 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Codexis by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,029,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,996,000 after buying an additional 45,242 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth about $50,167,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth about $48,112,000.

Codexis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codexis (CDXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.