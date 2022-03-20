Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $267.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) will announce $267.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $254.90 million. DigitalBridge Group posted sales of $2.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9,893.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $255.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.21 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DBRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

DBRG stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,980,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461,706. DigitalBridge Group has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at $542,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at $10,294,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $1,006,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 249,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 49,729 shares during the period. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 43.6% in the third quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 1,054,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 320,087 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.

