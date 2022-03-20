Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings. MGIC Investment posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MGIC Investment.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $55,742,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,000,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,430,000 after buying an additional 285,015 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,039,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,913. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.62. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

