Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $339.90 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) will report sales of $339.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $336.70 million and the highest is $341.60 million. Premier reported sales of $469.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.71 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 17.42%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

In other news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Premier by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Premier by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Premier by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.34. 1,291,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,446. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Premier has a 12-month low of $32.57 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

