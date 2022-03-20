Zacks: Analysts Anticipate S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) to post sales of $82.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.50 million to $83.00 million. S&T Bancorp reported sales of $87.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full year sales of $338.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.00 million to $340.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $357.10 million, with estimates ranging from $356.20 million to $358.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $84.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STBA shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Shares of STBA opened at $30.82 on Thursday. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $34.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,792,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 45,803 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 34,329 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

