Zacks: Analysts Expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $177.05 Million

Equities analysts expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) to post $177.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.35 million. 8X8 posted sales of $144.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $634.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $620.10 million to $639.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $782.15 million, with estimates ranging from $744.95 million to $805.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 8X8.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $41,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $249,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,869 shares of company stock valued at $416,855. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:EGHT opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.10.
8X8 Company Profile (Get Rating)
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
