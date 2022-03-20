Zacks: Analysts Expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) will announce $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Brown & Brown posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Shares of BRO stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,862,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,147. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.28 and its 200 day moving average is $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $8,149,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 417,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,181,000 after buying an additional 53,057 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 74,083 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brown & Brown (BRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.