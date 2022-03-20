Zacks: Analysts Expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $853.08 Million

Brokerages expect that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) will announce $853.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $897.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $764.32 million. Copart reported sales of $733.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 106.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock traded up $1.64 on Thursday, reaching $129.24. 2,231,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,037. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Copart has a twelve month low of $104.08 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.49.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

