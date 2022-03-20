Zacks: Analysts Expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $410,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) to report sales of $410,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $550,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $440,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.65 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

INFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infinity Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

