Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to Announce $6.79 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) will announce $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.82 and the highest is $9.12. Laredo Petroleum posted earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 297.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $28.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.35 to $37.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $37.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.35 to $39.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

NYSE LPI traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.24. 978,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,529. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 3.87.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $355,096.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $837,843.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 521,179 shares of company stock worth $38,114,568. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

