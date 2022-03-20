Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) to announce $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Renasant reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. Renasant had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

RNST has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.76. 515,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,175. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average is $37.02. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

