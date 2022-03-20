Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) to Announce -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). scPharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for scPharmaceuticals.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of SCPH stock opened at $5.29 on Thursday. scPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $144.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after buying an additional 139,003 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on scPharmaceuticals (SCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.