Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.69 billion. TechnipFMC reported sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year sales of $6.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 132.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 829,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 473,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 42.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,840,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,275 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 48.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,384,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,591 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 35.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,113,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after acquiring an additional 553,693 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTI stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,715,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,618,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

