Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.21 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.53 billion and the lowest is $2.03 billion. Toll Brothers posted sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $10.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $12.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.27.

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $722,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $354,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,986,100. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOL traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.42. 2,295,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,817. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

