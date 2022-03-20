Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBKGet Rating) will announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.91. Triumph Bancorp reported earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.82 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TBK. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.81.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $97.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.68. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.98. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $69.01 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

