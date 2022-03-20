Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). ViewRay reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 156.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

VRAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

VRAY stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $735.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. ViewRay has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.72.

In other ViewRay news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in ViewRay by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 85,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 268,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

