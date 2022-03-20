Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERSGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.27). Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 305.33% and a negative net margin of 248.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XERS. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of XERS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.77. 2,911,804 shares of the stock were exchanged. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $27,171.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $37,000. Veery Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.