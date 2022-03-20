Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.27). Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 305.33% and a negative net margin of 248.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XERS. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of XERS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.77. 2,911,804 shares of the stock were exchanged. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $27,171.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $37,000. Veery Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.