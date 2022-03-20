Zacks: Brokerages Expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to Post $3.53 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $3.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.01 and the lowest is $2.61. Advance Auto Parts reported earnings per share of $3.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year earnings of $13.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $14.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $16.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.39.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $206.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.44. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $179.03 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.