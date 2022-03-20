Zacks: Brokerages Expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

XRAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

XRAY traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $48.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,857,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,246. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day moving average is $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $47.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA (Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.