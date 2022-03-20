Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Will Announce Earnings of $9.36 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGNGet Rating) will announce $9.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.94 to $10.61. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $9.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $44.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $39.70 to $48.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $47.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $40.68 to $55.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $685.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,944. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $623.71. The company has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $451.60 and a 52-week high of $689.99.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total value of $56,938.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,325 shares of company stock valued at $10,305,253. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.