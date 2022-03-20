Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Will Announce Earnings of $9.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) will announce $9.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.94 to $10.61. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $9.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $44.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $39.70 to $48.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $47.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $40.68 to $55.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $685.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,944. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $623.71. The company has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $451.60 and a 52-week high of $689.99.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total value of $56,938.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,325 shares of company stock valued at $10,305,253. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

