Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “
Shares of NYSE LOMA opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $698.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $8.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOMA. Light Sky Macro LP bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,109,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 948,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 20,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 114,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (Get Rating)
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.
