Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) to Strong Sell

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schaeffler AG engages as a supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors. It provides rolling bearing and plain bearing solutions and linear and direct drive technology. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive and Industrial segments. Automotive segment provides product and service business with customers in the automotive sector. Industrial segment offers product and service business with manufacturers of investment goods. Schaeffler AG is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SCFLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Schaeffler from €9.80 ($10.77) to €9.00 ($9.89) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Schaeffler from €7.50 ($8.24) to €6.00 ($6.59) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCFLF opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

