Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.25.

Shares of WD stock opened at $134.99 on Wednesday. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a current ratio of 160.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

