Zacks Investment Research Lowers Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CIGI. TD Securities upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Colliers International Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares set a $170.00 price objective on Colliers International Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.25.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $130.19 on Thursday. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $98.23 and a fifty-two week high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.58.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 236.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 22,245 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 406,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,491,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

