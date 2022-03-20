Zacks Investment Research Lowers RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RWE AG is among Europe’s five largest utilities. RWE is active in the generation and transmission as well as the sale and trading of electricity and gas. RWE is also active in the water business in Continental Europe. This integrated business model gives them a good position from which to take advantage of the rising demand for energy. RWE is the biggest power producer in Germany and No. 2 in the UK. RWE continues to expand its position in Central and South-Eastern Europe. Their comprehensive power plant portfolio and investment programme for the modernization and construction of new generation capacity are the basis for growing earnings in the future. RWE’s gas and oil production business is displaying above-average growth. In light of ever-higher global demand, RWE will steadily increase the share of gas it produces in-house. “

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($42.09) to €42.50 ($46.70) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($52.75) to €46.50 ($51.10) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($42.86) to €39.10 ($42.97) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($46.15) to €52.00 ($57.14) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $46.51.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWEOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.