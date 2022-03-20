Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CAE (NYSE:CAE) to “Hold”

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAE. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $25.62 on Friday. CAE has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.50, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. CAE had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CAE will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in CAE by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CAE by 4,196.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CAE by 23.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CAE by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

