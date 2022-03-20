Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Euronav (NYSE:EURN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

NYSE EURN opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.19. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $12.16.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.58 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. Research analysts forecast that Euronav will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Euronav in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Euronav by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after buying an additional 320,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Euronav by 38.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 31,904 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,003,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 20,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav (Get Rating)

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

