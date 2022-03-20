Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) to Buy

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $161.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OBIC Co., Ltd provides system integration services, system support services, office automation services, and package software services. It also sells, leases and develops computers, peripherals, related systems and customized software. OBIC Co., Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS OBIIF opened at $144.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.06. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $144.03 and a 1-year high of $191.50.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:OBIIF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $176.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)

OBIC Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services.

