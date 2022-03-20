Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VIVHY. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Vivendi from €16.50 ($18.13) to €16.00 ($17.58) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vivendi from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.00 ($15.38) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Vivendi from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vivendi from €38.00 ($41.76) to €13.40 ($14.73) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vivendi in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Vivendi has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $14.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

