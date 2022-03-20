Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €93.47 ($102.71).

ZAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($84.62) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($84.62) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($93.41) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €96.50 ($106.04) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of ZAL opened at €51.30 ($56.37) on Friday. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($39.92) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($54.79). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €73.13.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

