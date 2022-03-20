ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Tops $0.0124 on Exchanges

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, ZENZO has traded 38.7% higher against the US dollar. ZENZO has a market cap of $367,039.05 and $386.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00209980 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000986 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00025967 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00022476 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.46 or 0.00391481 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

