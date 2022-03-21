$0.03 EPS Expected for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.03). Harsco reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Harsco stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,260. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.42, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.00. Harsco has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Harsco by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

