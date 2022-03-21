$0.04 EPS Expected for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Joint’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Joint reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Joint will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Joint.

Get Joint alerts:

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on JYNT. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Joint stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $575.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Joint has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.21.

In other news, CFO Jake Singleton purchased 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Holt purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Joint by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Joint by 117.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Joint by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Joint by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Joint by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Joint (JYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.