-$0.12 EPS Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.14). OraSure Technologies posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 340%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.99 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OraSure Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 47.2% in the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 174,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 55,826 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 24.6% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,188,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 22.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 274.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 109,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 80,429 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 795,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of -0.35. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

