$0.13 EPS Expected for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.07. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 21,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $447,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,034. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $21.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29. Exelixis has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

