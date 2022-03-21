$0.14 EPS Expected for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Simulations Plus posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.73 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Sidoti began coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $70.50. The stock has a market cap of $893.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.37 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $786,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $539,924.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,780. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,627,000 after acquiring an additional 31,537 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

