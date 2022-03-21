-$0.15 EPS Expected for REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for REE Automotive’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REE Automotive will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for REE Automotive.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REE Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Shares of REE opened at $2.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35. REE Automotive has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,988,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,308,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $50,209,000. Institutional investors own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

About REE Automotive (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

