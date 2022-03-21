$0.23 EPS Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) will post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.27. Safe Bulkers reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.15 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 52.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SB. Zacks Investment Research raised Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 13th.

SB stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $537.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $5.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 1,559.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

