$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.27. Newell Brands reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWL. TheStreet downgraded Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 1,902.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $79,496,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 114.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,333,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,319 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NWL traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 56,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,179. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.15. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

