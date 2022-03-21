$0.28 EPS Expected for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $285.91 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 27,000 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 47,740 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $152,290.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 309,572 shares of company stock worth $1,048,375 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 67,894 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 713.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 81,113 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 52.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 27,678 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMLP traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $4.26. 552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,660. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

