$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.34. RingCentral posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 2,478.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

RNG traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,548. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.97 and a 200-day moving average of $194.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $98.91 and a 1-year high of $337.34.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

