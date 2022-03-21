$0.42 EPS Expected for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) to announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $589.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.43 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 41.73%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AJRD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AJRD opened at $39.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $49.84.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

