$0.42 EPS Expected for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.89 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 42.92%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $200,277.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Moody bought 7,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.87 per share, with a total value of $199,644.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 922,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,775,000 after buying an additional 56,899 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,746,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,222,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after buying an additional 176,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCPT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.40. 197,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,059. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.70. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 119.82%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

