$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCGet Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.49. Capital Southwest reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSWC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $28.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84. The company has a market cap of $563.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 124.68%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 27,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

